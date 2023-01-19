Special Notice to clubs, organizations, schools, and public groups who do not offer daytime events: Here’s an opportunity that you might not have considered.
You see, many of the locally active citizens in this community love to attend performances and participate in club meetings, etc., but are not attending because like me, we are unable to see to drive after dark.
Think of the joy a daytime performance would bring to those, like me, who thrive on seeing live entertainment.
Also consider possible new members who might join your club and bring new ideas. Even an occasional daytime meeting could open doors and bring your group more diverse audiences. Try it a time or two and see what happens. Come on, let’s think outside the box and open the door to possibilities.
Thank you for your consideration.
— Eloise Lovell
TerreHaute
