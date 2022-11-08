On behalf of Art Spaces, Inc. I would like to acknowledge the support provided by many members of the community for our annual fundraising dinner, It Was a Very Good Year, which took place in October.
First Financial Bank was our Presenting Sponsor for this event and we are very grateful for their leadership and generosity.
Each year several members of our community join us as “celebrity sommeliers” to introduce the carefully selected wines that accompany each amazing course by Sodexo. Many thanks to Terry Hogan, Lea Anne Crooks, L.T. Thompson, and Mark and Tiffany Baker for serving in this festive role.
Our dinner sponsors included The Argentum Group at Morgan Stanley, Big Picture, The Gibson Family, Hank Metzger Landscape, Harsha Behavioral Center, Hendrich Title Company, Indiana State University, ISU Credit Union, Joink, Land Stewards Design Group, Sackrider and Company, Sodexo, Taylor Siefker Williams, Templeton Coal Company, The Hometown Saving Bank, Tribune-Star, and Wilkinson, Goeller, Modesitt, Wilkinson, and Drummy.
We want to thank Dana Babel and her staff at Sodexo for providing the evening’s unique and thoughtful meal. We also thank the businesses and individuals that donated items and experiences for our raffle baskets and auction as well as the many companies, groups and individuals that purchased tickets.
Art Spaces is able to continue with projects and programs to benefit our city and region due to the generous support we receive from our community each year. Everyone that attended played a huge role in making it a lively and successful evening.
As we continue to plan upcoming sculptures, we want all of our dinner supporters to know: you are a key part of all that we do. Thank you.
— Dianne Frances D. Powell, Board Chair
— Ally Midgley, Executive Director
Art Spaces, Inc.
Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.