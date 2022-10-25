I will vote for Noah Gambill for judge of the Vigo Superior Court, Division 1, in the upcoming election, confidently and enthusiastically. I am confident that Noah will be an ethical judge, who will rule on the merits of each case, consistent with statutory and case law. The public can trust that Noah will rule based on the facts of the case, without fear that he has been subject to undue influence. The litigants and lawyers who appear before him will be treated with respect. His decisions will arise from his intelligence and from his compassionate spirit.
Noah is my enthusiastic choice because I have known him since he was a boy. From an early age, he wanted "to do the right thing." He is a man of impeccable integrity. The energy and hard work that he has brought to this campaign is the same energy and hard work that he will bring to the court. We should all be heartened that a man of his intelligence and character is eager to be of service to this community.
— Teri M. Lorenz
Terre Haute
