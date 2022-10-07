Often the most effective leaders are quiet, humble, and determined forces who use their talents to bring progress and improvement to their communities. Vigo County is fortunate to have such a leader running for Judge of Superior Court Division 1 — Mr. Noah Lincoln Gambill.
I have known Noah for several years and feel he is a superb candidate for Judge. He currently works as legal counsel for the Indiana Department of Child Services protecting some of the most vulnerable in our community, our children. He has served as the District 7 Representative on the Young Lawyers Section of the Indiana State Bar Association as well as on the Indiana Bar Association's Board of Governors. He is a graduate of the Indiana State Bar Association's Leadership Development Academy.
Through his membership and past presidency in the Terre Haute Bar Association, Noah has provided free legal assistance to members of Launch Terre Haute and prepared Vigo County School Corporation 8th grade students for moot court competition. He also annually coordinates pro bono legal assistance for his fellow community members through Talk to a Lawyer Day.
Noah is a member of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce where he serves on the Political Advocacy Committee. He is the past president of the Vigo County Taxpayers Association and of the Terre Haute Young Leaders. In 2020, he was recognized as a recipient of the 12 Under 40 Award for his work and community involvement.
Noah has a genuine love for his hometown and a passion for making it better. He has chosen to raise his family here and is a wonderful role model of civic mindedness for his two children. Simply put, Noah is thoughtful, intelligent, and humble, and extremely faithful in his service to his community. These traits would help him to bring a firm and fair hand to the bench as Vigo County’s next Division 1 Superior Court Judge. I ask you to give him your vote.
— Marti Livengood Goodwin
Terre Haute
