A recent informative editorial by Dr. Richard Feldman (Aug. 26-27, 2023, Tribune-Star) concerned the importance to one’s health of limiting sugar intake and intake of non-caloric artificial sweeteners (NAS) such as aspartame, sucralose, and stevia. Two elements of his essay deserve comment.
First, he wrote that it is “unrealistic” to expect people to follow the World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations of “eating foods with naturally occurring sugars and reduce (sic) the sweetness of your diet.” This is not unrealistic and I am frustrated by this attitude, which I find typical of many medical practitioners, who often are trained more to prescribe drugs than coaching for dietary change.
Many people do change dietary habits, albeit often late in their lives when the consequences of a poor diet become all too apparent. As a society we should do better than this; diet is the single strongest predictor of overall health (see, for example the Mayo Clinic News Network, and look for the Jan. 30, 2023, News Minute).
Second, Dr. Feldman rightly was puzzled that the WHO considered its own recommendations “conditional” because of “scarcity of evidence.” Dr. Feldman then gave an overview of some human studies pointing to the risks of NAS in our diets. However, he and the WHO fail to even mention the wealth of animal studies providing strong experimental evidence for how NAS in food changes the gut microbiome, and how that microbiome change induces glucose intolerance, one feature of our current “metabolic syndrome” epidemic.
Yes, these are animal studies, but many of our advances in biomedical fields stem from animal research. For a blockbuster of such a study, scientifically-inclined readers could examine the 2014 study by Suez and colleagues, published in Nature, the top scientific journal in the world (see https://www.nature.com/articles/nature13793).
— Diana Hews
Brazil
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.