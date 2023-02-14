We, the public, have this week been informed of the plan to bring a traffic light to the intersection of East Margaret Avenue and the main entrance to the forthcoming casino. While this will be necessary to accommodate the inevitable increase in traffic, there is another nearby intersection that should be strongly considered for a traffic light placement.
With the increase in the number of businesses on the city's southeast side there has been quite an increase in traffic at the intersection of Fruitridge and Margaret. Several times a day one notices long lines of vehicles stretching back in every direction from this four-way stop intersection. With the increase in construction at the casino and with its forthcoming opening, this problem will only dramatically increase.
Let common sense prevail and install a traffic light as soon as possible.
— John Wray
Terre Haute
