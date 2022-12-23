The Four Freedoms which Norman Rockwell so beautifully illustrated — freedom from fear, freedom of religion, freedom of speech and freedom from want — are all eroding from within. Citizens never know when they or a loved one will be gunned down, while anti-Semitism targets Jews worshiping in their synagogues. You have to watch what you say or what you represent or someone will attack you, either verbally or physically, and too many of us suffer from lack of basics, right here in the land of plenty.
Now add to the mix Trump wanting to suspend the Constitution, and you have what looks like a deliberate attempt toward what no one except the extremists want — total civil unrest.
I'm trying to sound the alarm here.
It's us vs. us, what [Nikita] Khrushchev said long ago — we will destroy ourselves from within. Think hard about what we take for granted. We grew up with it and think our freedoms will always be here; but in an instant it could become but a distant memory, and all our past glories and the hope of the world — gone forever.
— Anita Griffith
Vermilion, Ill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.