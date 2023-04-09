Four years ago, I appealed to the citizens of our beloved Terre Haute to support me in my mayoral campaign, but unfortunately, we did not get the outcome we desired. However, this has opened up an incredible opportunity for us — the chance to elect a leader who can bring a fresh perspective and innovative ideas to our community.
Our democracy gives us the power to shape our future, and as we head to the polls, let's choose a leader who can lead us into a brighter tomorrow. And that person is our friend Brandon Sakbun. His experience and track record are impressive, but what really sets him apart is his dedication to our community's greatest asset: its people. Brandon knows that true leaders prioritize "you," "us," and "we" over "me" and "I." And he understands that one of our biggest challenges is retaining bright minds after graduation.
Brandon’s vision for our community is inspiring; his commitment to collaboration and inclusivity means he has something to offer every one of us. He believes we can overcome the divisions that have prevented our community from progressing, and create a brighter future for all. As mayor, his leadership will drive us toward groundbreaking achievement, far beyond petty disputes and narrow privileges. Together, we can galvanize around his progressive goals and advocate for lasting change that benefits everyone.
I urge you to join me in voting for Brandon Sakbun in the upcoming primary election — let's seize this opportunity for meaningful progress by giving truly visionary leadership an opportunity to bring real improvement to Terre Haute.
— Karrum Nasser
Terre Haute
