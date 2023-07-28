On a recent weekend four local organizations celebrated the conclusion of The Flowering of Fairbanks at Fairbanks Park. The four local participants included the Honey Creek Garden Club, The Herb Society, Towne & Countrie Garden Club of Clinton, and Master Gardeners and Friends.
This event, which included free hotdogs and an awards ceremony underneath the Fairbanks Park Fountain, started at 6 p.m. on July 15 with the singing of “On the Banks of the Wabash.” To say that this event was a success would be an understatement. All four organizations spent many months designing, planting and maintaining their flowers underneath the fountain.
With flowers blooming and bees buzzing, The Herb Society collected the People’s Choice award, while Master Gardeners and Friends took home the Judge’s Choice award this year. Along with RiverSCAPE, several other local organizations and people were instrumental and involved in seeing this event succeed.
A huge thank you goes to Mayor Duke Bennett for providing funds for the plants and to Anderson Plants and Produce and the Apple House for their generous donations and flower discounts. A special thanks goes to the Terre Haute Parks Department and our mayor for allowing this competition to occur and for preparing and maintaining the space. Eddie Bird, Hank Metzger, Tom Cummins, and Jim Martin also played pivotal roles in making Flowering Fairbanks successful.
At the end of the day, while the competition was important, the main goal of demonstrating the potential of our beloved Wabash riverfront was achieved, thanks to the dedication of all groups and individuals involved.
— Gerri Varner
Events Coordinator
RiverSCAPE
Terre Haute
