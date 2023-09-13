Thomas Merton (1915-1968) was born in France and later became an American Catholic monk, prolific author, theologian, mystic, poet, social activist, and scholar of comparative religion. He lived in a monastery near Bardstown, Kentucky, from 1941 until his death in 1968.
“New Seeds Of Contemplation” is one of his most-widely-read and best-loved books, enjoyed by both Christians and non-Christians. The following sentences in his book seem to best summarize his philosophy throughout the book:
“Every moment and every event of every man’s life on earth plants something in his soul. For just as the wind carries thousands of winged seeds, so each moment brings with it germs of spiritual vitality that come to rest imperceptibly in the minds and wills of men. Most of these unnumbered seeds perish and are lost, because men are not prepared to receive them: for such seeds as these cannot spring up anywhere except in the good soil of freedom, spontaneity and love.”
(The male pronoun he uses in this quote refers to all human beings).
This writer recommends that you acquire a copy of his book and find out if its 39 chapters awaken in you a better understanding of the seeds of contemplation in your own lives.
— William Greenwell
Terre Haute
