We want to thank the Union Hospital Emergency Room staff for their professionalism and prompt response during a recent visit. I entered the ER with chest discomfort and shortness of breath. The organization and rapidity of the protocol implemented to get me to the cath lab as soon as possible enabled Dr. Desai to clear the blockage in my heart without damage to the muscle. For this determination, we are grateful.
Check-in, nurses, doctors, and the cath lab were phenomenal in providing expert care. We know they do their job every day without much thanks. My wife and I would like to express gratitude to the Union Hospital Emergency Room staff for what they do daily (saving lives and providing comfort for those in need).
With sincere thanks and appreciation ...
— Ron and Sandy Woolard
Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.