I was just reading the Saturday, Dec. 10, paper where there was an article about an event on Dec. 15, 2022 at the TH Children’s Museum. The event is the Gingerbread House Construction Zone. For a family of 3, mom and two children (all non-members), the cost was to be $55 for one hour of decorating fun. The participants will pay $28 for their gingerbread house and full admission price, $9 each.
This event was cost-prohibitive and unattainable to a large percentage of families.
It is pretty obvious to whom this event caters.
To me this is a sad and elitist attitude in the name of making family holiday memories.
— Marcia Britton-Carroll
Montezuma
