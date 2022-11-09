Ernest Miller Hemingway (1899-1961) was an American novelist and journalist. The following quote is taken from his 1940 novel titled “For Whom The Bell Tolls”:
“Today is only one day in all the days that will ever be. But what will happen in all the other days that ever come can depend on what you do today ...”
Something to think about as we continue to live out the days of our lives in the early decades of the 21st century.
— William Greenwell
Terre Haute
