Audrey Kathleen Hepburn (1929-1993) was a renowned British actress and humanitarian. Among her many quotes, the following one is still quite relevant in the first quarter of the 21st century:
“Nothing is more important than empathy for another human being’s suffering. Nothing. Not a career, not wealth, not intelligence, certainly not status. We have to feel for one another if we’re going to survive with dignity.”
Empathy refers to one’s ability to feel or understand what others are experiencing in their lives from their frames of reference. It allows us to build social connections and compassion for our fellow human beings by understanding what they are thinking and feeling as situations arise in their lives.
— William Greenwell
