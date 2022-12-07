The world has a population of about 8 billion people. About 2.3 billion people, or just under one third are Christian. Worldwide, about 45% of the population, or about 3.6 billion, will celebrate Christmas in some way, shape or form.
Christmas is an official holiday in over 160 countries. In this country, over 90% of the population celebrates the holiday. Across the world, the percentage varies, it is highest across Europe plus North and South America. Of course, for those in the Eastern Orthodox and Coptic Churches, following the Julian calendar, it is January 7 instead of December 25.
There are all sorts of traditions that go along with celebrations in each nation or within any given family. One popular with newspapers is the reprinting of the "Yes, Virginia" letter and the response of The (Baltimore) Sun’s editor. Thank you, Tribune-Star, for your participation in this particular tradition.
Through all the celebrations, traditions and, dare I mention shopping, that goes along with the Christmas season, we must also remember why Christmas is so special.
We celebrate the birth of Christ and the faith that has grown from his teachings. That faith makes us better people. We are a bit more charitable and forgiving this time of year. For those who celebrate, even without the faith, we see more "good works" done through the holidays.
Good works may not be the path to heaven, but once on the path, they become second nature. We need to remember, cherish and embody this Christmas spirit throughout the year. For those with faith, it may be easier. For those without, perhaps it may lead them there.
— Dwayne Owens
Terre Haute
