The feud between “public” and “private” education is as much about the power of the state versus the family. To strengthen one is to weaken the other. The family is the first political unit. The family came before governments were thought of. This feud has been going on since governments were invented.
It should not be surprising that the most ardent supporters of “public” education are Democrats. After all, the Nanny state is largely a Democrat creation. To strengthen the family by allowing parental choice is to weaken the state. The Republicans, being the more conservative party, give lip-service at least to “family” values and thus are generally more “private” school friendly.
Give the Democrats their due. Why are there no charter schools in Vigo County? Why doesn’t ISU sponsor a charter high school? Is there a “gentlemen’s agreement” that ISU not sponsor a charter school? Why does the Vigo County School Corporation make sure that redundant schools are “repurposed” as “learning centers”? Both Deming and Meadows could have been used as charter schools, but they were “repurposed” after ceasing to be used as regular schools. Was it to preemptively sidestep any group requesting them for a charter school?
A few years ago a local group petitioned Ball State to sponsor a charter school in Terre Haute. Ball State declined. One really can’t blame them for not sponsoring a charter school here.
“Quality” education, whether public or private, is a “quality of life” issue. Part of the reason large local institutions, such as Union Medical Group, can’t attract young professionals to replace the retiring baby boomers is that the local schools are seen as not-up-to-par. The 20-year reign of a former superintendent who pursued mediocrity while lining his pockets is partly responsible. His shadow will be with us a long, long time. If there is a lesson from that era it is that the public cannot trust so called “professionals” to honestly do their job. A little competition from a local charter high school might make that shadow not quite so long.
— Matthew Alig
Terre Haute
