This letter in in response to the editorial titled "Hoosiers left waiting for climate change plan."
Waiting is not an option any more. We've waited decades and are already causing grave harm to our communities. I'm far from Indiana, but the dangers are obvious everywhere: more severe storms, floods, and fires.
Now that the Inflation Reduction Act was passed, we can take advantage of the many rebates that are available for electrifying everything. See details at www.rewiringamerica.org/electrify-home-guide.
It's going to cost us dearly if we wait. Science tells us that there will be a tipping point, when the damage becomes impossible to stop. We don't know when that will happen, but the longer we wait the closer we get to it.
We should encourage our political leaders to put a gradually increasing price on carbon emissions at the mine or well. If those funds are returned as a dividend to consumers we'd be protected from rising prices. And the fossil fuel companies, which have been knowingly harming our health and that of our planet, would pay for the real cost of their products. There are bills in Congress that would do just that.
Don't wait. Let's leave a livable planet for our children and grandchildren.
— Maggie Wineburgh-Freed
Los Angeles
