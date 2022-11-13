I am writing in regards to LFM Quality Laboratories. As someone in the rescue world and a big animal advocate, I find this business absolutely appalling, and so should you.
Looking at the numbers for their 2021 animal testing report sends shivers down my spine. Where did these 122 dogs and 86 cats come from? Are they picked up off the street, or searched for on Craigslist or Facebook?
They should not be allowed to relocate and make the facility bigger than it already is. More eyes need to be on this disgusting situation and those behind it.
— Melissa Cuffle
Terre Haute
