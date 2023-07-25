Enough with the fireworks already! It starts a month before July 4th and seems to last throughout the summer.
My alarm goes off at 2:48 a.m. on weekdays so I try to be in bed around 8:30 pm. About 11:30 pm. July 10th I am woken up by boom, boom, boom. These were not a string of firecrackers but sounded like multiple M-80s. They sound like cannon fire that just shakes our house and windows. Three booms and Lola our 60-pound Dutch Shepard, was sitting on my chest shaking like a leaf.
I reached for my phone and called the police. I apologized for calling but I am so frustrated. Getting woken up at all hours of the night is happening so often. The dispatcher told me no need to apologize that I was the fourth neighbor to call and they had a squad car on their way. I thanked her. Now I am wide awake. Lola continued to sit on me for another half hour before she believed it was over. I was awake another hour. As I ate my breakfast at 3 a.m. I debated whether to call in to work. Not only would I lose a day's wages I would lose a $100 bonus for not making it 40 hours for the week. I work in a factory with machinery that could kill me if I lose focus. I made it through the day which seemed like three.
I was thinking of some different scenarios that whoever is shooting off fireworks might want to consider. A young man is working for a roofing contractor. He works an eight-hour day in 95 degree heat and after his work day he just wants to get home, take a shower, eat and get some much-needed rest. He then is woken up at 11:30 pm. Maybe the fireworks only last a half hour but that does not mean he can get right back to sleep. He tosses and turns for the next hour and half and finally gets back to sleep. His alarm goes off at 5 a.m. He shows up at work at 8 a.m. and they send him to a three-story house to work on its roof. So now he is on top of a three-story house in the morning sun and he has been robbed of two hours of sleep. He is faced with stumbling around atop of a house for the next eight hours because his neighbor cannot think of anybody other than his own sophomoric gratification.
Another scenario: A young single mother works as a nurse. She works a 12-hour shift. She gets home, puts a load of laundry in the washer. Fixes dinner for her three children. She then puts the laundry in the dryer. Helps the middle child with her homework. She stays up long enough to fold the laundry. She then hurries off to bed as soon as she is done knowing she will have three more days just like the one she just had. She is fast asleep when her neighbor's fireworks begins. Now she is wide awake with the alarm staring at her to go off a 6 a.m. Even after the fireworks cease she continues to toss and turn with stress knowing she will not get enough rest to do her job to the best of her ability. Not all of her decisions are life and death but some are. Do you really want to see her go without sleep?
I wonder if those shooting fireworks even know what they are celebrating? Have they ever read a history book? I know writing a letter to the editor is most likely preaching to the choir. I cannot imagine anyone who thinks it's OK to let off fireworks in town at 11:30 p.m. on a weeknight would ever pick up a paper to read. I have never had to impose my will on others to have a good time.
Those individuals firing fireworks, do they know that more pets are lost on July 4th than any other holiday? If they knew would they care? Would they care how stressful that is to all animals, not just pets? My guess is NO, they would not care.
— Philip Dees
Terre Haute
