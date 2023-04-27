I thought and prayed for a long time about whether or not to respond to Chief Keen, Sheriff Plasse and Terry Modesitt’s social media posts, and now a widely distributed letter that was falsely attributed to John Plasse, about my mistake regarding the Rob Pitts memorial statue. Ultimately, what made the decision for me were friends and family members who have defended me and who I feel deserve a full explanation.
First, I want to state that I have lifelong friends who serve on the Terre Haute Police Department. I have brothers I served in combat with who are in law enforcement across the country. And I have kids that I mentored, who put on a uniform and risk their lives every day. I do not hate the police.
On April 10 I shared a Facebook post with the picture of a statue, and that post was up for only 28 minutes when a friend of mine commented and informed me that the statue was a memorial to Rob Pitts. I immediately changed the wording to an apology and left the post up so that everyone could see I made a mistake and that I admitted it.
I did not change the post or take it down because of pressure from negative reactions. I would never knowingly use a memorial to make a political statement. The family of Rob Pitts then asked me to take the post down entirely and I immediately did. The same member of Rob’s family who made the request then shared the post, removed the apology, and criticized Pat Goodwin for liking it.
Later that week the chief of police, the sheriff, and the prosecutor all decided to share misleading posts about my mistake, in what appears to be a coordinated effort to smear Pat Goodwin before this year’s mayoral election. I also want to point out that I have written several articles documenting corruption in each of their departments, and I can only assume my criticism of them played some part in their decisions.
Finally, I want to encourage everyone to ask themselves this question, “Why would the three most senior leaders in Terre Haute’s criminal justice system all attack Pat Goodwin, an honest man with a great reputation, for simply liking a Facebook apology?” It’s clear to me that they fear the good and necessary changes that Pat will bring to their departments, and our city as a whole.
— Matt Larimer
Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.