Although I strongly disagree with letter writer Bill Combs, he had a right to his opinion and respect also for his opposing points of view.
Because so many Republicans wish to limit any anti-Trump rhetoric through violent means, we suspect Mr. Combs by his words has somehow touched a nerve.
Not through intimidation, but rather by a free press. A newspaper would truly be dull if all agreed, and your grateful readers applaud the diversity.
— Rick and Anita Griffith
Vermilion, Ill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.