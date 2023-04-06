I would like to register my disgust regarding the deliberately blasphemous cartoon by Dave Whamond in the weekend April 1 Trib-Star.
This was not funny and the fact that it was printed on the Christian Holy Week made it worse. I realize that the first argument to be made is the constitutional right of free speech. I agree completely. My rebuttal is thus: Freedom of speech is a legal concept. You cannot be prosecuted for insulting other people's religion, race or sexual orientation. However, there are social consequences for this. You may lose your job or be socially ignored.
I thank God that long ago Christians gave up the practice of punishing blasphemers. However, not all religious groups have done so. If Whamond had dared to mock Mohammad as he did Jesus, I have no doubt that he would be in fear for his life. As far as Whamond's daily panel, Reality Check, I feel it is a poor business decision on your part to retain it. It is poorly drawn, and rarely even mildly amusing.
The cartoon that it replaced, The Far Side, was well liked. I saw many of those panels saved on bulletin boards. I have never seen Reality Check amuse anyone enough to save it. It is a total waste of space and ink nearly every day. Dave should find another career. He is at best a mediocre cartoonist.
— Max D. Hasler
Terre Haute
