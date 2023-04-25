I write in support of Mr. Anthony Dinkel’s campaign for election to represent District 6 on the Terre Haute City Council. Mr. Dinkel’s commitment to the present and future of Terre Haute drives a compelling range of ideas, dreams, concepts and plans designed to guide this city responsibly and successfully into the future.
A sixth-generation Terre Haute resident, he has a successful career that pairs technology management with a deep commitment to Community Theater, SMWC cultural events, and the arts community in the city. He is an award-winning lighting and set director and was named as a “Twelve Under 40” rising success by the Terre Haute Tribune-Star.
Mr. Dinkel, with his wife, Mary, are involved in both K-12 and higher education, in the business community, the arts, and in maintaining the best possible quality of life for District 6 and for all residents of Terre Haute.
I sincerely believe Anthony Dinkel to be the best prepared, most capable choice to represent us on the City Council. Further, I know him to be dedicated to the future growth and well-being of our city long into the future. I ask you to vote for Anthony Dinkel.
— Patricia McIntyre
Terre Haute
