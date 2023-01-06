Five stages of behavioral change to enable you to keep New Years’ resolutions:
(1) Begin cognitive restructuring (changing your thinking) and acquiring information about the new behavior you want to adapt, weighing the pros and the cons of changing.
(2) Practice the new behavior and begin to experience emotive restructuring (a change in your feelings) as empowerment becomes a reality.
(3) Remain determined to change your behavior as you cope with both cognitive and emotive dissonance (the main destroyers of successful behavioral change). Dissonance refers to an uncomfortable way of thinking and feeling which often occurs when we try to change a habit. Our thoughts and our feelings do not match up. We want to revert to our familiar comfort zone.
(4) Begin to become comfortable with your new behavior as both cognitive and emotive dissonance begin to dissipate (because the pros of changing now begin to outweigh the cons).
(5) By not giving up on your new behavioral change, you come to realize that you have replaced the old behavior with a new behavior. Now your new way of thinking, feeling, and behaving lead to better consequences.
— William Greenwell
