Rezoning for your Botox spa turned down? Well that wouldn’t be a problem if you lived in the county instead of Terre Haute, but you might try the same ploy that the commercial day care around the corner from my home used to circumvent the Vigo County zoning ordinance. Just tell them that you “really” live there and (in your case) it’s a home Botox spa.
Yes, in the county all it takes is a little ingenuity when you’re dealing with ineffectual, indolent bureaucrats to make them believe you’re not violating the zoning ordinance. It’s easier to believe than investigate and in Vigo County all you need do is tell the planning director that you live there and, boom, you do.
After making my complaint regarding a commercial day care operation in a residentially zoned area to area planning and repeating it at a later Area Planning Commission meeting I was told that the director had knocked on the door during business hours and asked if it were a home day care, and damn (if you can believe it) was told that someone really lived in both businesses (both operated as daycares) even though a simple visual observation at the time and later drive by after-hours would confirm that no one lived there.In this case, to the director that made them both occupied homes. One operation is in a barn/garage/outbuilding behind the main home on the property and one is in a new modular that has never been occupied except by the day care kids during the day.
It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to observe this (but then I’m not accusing the planning department head of being alert). According to the Vigo County Unified Zoning Ordnance, a home daycare must be someone’s home and I doubt that just claiming that it is makes it so.
The reason, at least as offered to me at that meeting, was they don’t work after five and can’t check. Talk about incompetent, lethargic help, the planning department seems to be run by just that especially as these statements were made at a planning commission meeting after 7 p.m. and the director certainly was working at that time.
So, if you feel that the city can be as bumbling as the county planning department, then just try it, open your business and if someone asks just tell them “sure I live there” or as the day care business around the corner said it’s rented to my ex!
I’d urge caution though. I suspect that only the Vigo County planning department is inept enough to allow a business to operate outside of the zoning ordinance because they believe everything and they “don’t work at night.”
— Jim Kmetz
Terre Haute
