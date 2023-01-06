The editorial by the Herald Bulletin, Anderson, was pretty much a "blame the Republicans" for not passing immigration reform.
It seems to me that the two main problems with illegal immigration and our border crisis are: Democrats' liberal policies on illegal immigration encourage it, and failure to enforce immigration laws that are on the books.
We have enough laws on illegal immigration but fail to enforce them and that is why we are at the point we are at today. It would be nice if the Herald Bulletin would put out their ideas on what immigration reform would look like. I won’t be holding my breath.
— Tom Egan, Paris, Ill.
