During the recent power outage, Maryvale Apartments, an elderly community of 148 units in St. Mary-of-the-Woods, was without power for four days.
First of all, I would like to thank the 160 residents who toughed it out for those days without air conditioning and who lost all their food. Maryvale staff stepped up and helped empty all spoiled food from refrigerators. Secondly, a giant thank you to Jessica, property manager, Aaron, Lee, Marsha, Gene, Dave, Kelly, Tina (former property manager) and Matt, maintenance super. Also, a thank you to numerous volunteers who helped deliver food, purchased pizza, flashlights and batteries and passed them throughout the building. The staff grilled hot dogs, chicken, pork patties, chili and broccoli soup with sides of chips. Then the staff passed the food to every unit daily so residents would enjoy one good meal. It would be hard to find a more dedicated staff anywhere else. I appreciate their dedication tremendously.
Additionally, thank you to the Red Cross and to Duke Energy for restoring power during very difficult circumstances. And always a special thank you to the Maryvale board of directors, who are dedicated volunteers and never waiver in their support of the Maryvale residents. Maryvale residents and staff are a special caring community and I am so proud to be the managing agent. If I forgot to thank anyone, I apologize, most of those days were a blur.
— Yvonne Avary, President
Pfister & Co.
