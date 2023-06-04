David Emile Durkheim (1858-1917) was a French sociologist who contributed much research in the field of deviant behavior, including the following quote:
“There is no society known where a more or less developed criminality is not found under different forms. No people exists whose morality is not daily infringed upon. We must therefore call crime necessary and declare that it cannot be non-existent, that the fundamental conditions of social organization, as they are understood, logically imply it.”
Juvenile delinquency and adult criminality are not new human behaviors on planet Earth. They have been alive and well from time immemorial and will likely continue being part of societies for the foreseeable future of humankind.
— William Greenwell
