In major weather or fire disasters, people don’t discriminate based on sexual orientation or gender identity. They simply reach out neighbor to neighbor. We are in a major disaster of hate and violence in this country. What if we just responded neighbor to neighbor every day?
If we are prone to judge people who are transgender, are we willing to educate ourselves, to hear their stories? It is likely that we know persons who are transgender without identifying them as such because we recognize their gifts without knowing their stories. Can we imagine walking in their shoes every day? They never know when they are going to be rejected. They are often abused, refused housing, the right to adopt children, to participate in church. They are refused medical care, even in Catholic hospitals.
In Indiana, the suicide rate has been higher than the national rate since 2000. Suicide is the twelfth leading cause of death in the state. Transgender people, especially younger people, are at high risk for suicide due to depression and violence.
Are we willing to help unite rather than divide families and the community? What if I am the only teen or adult this person could count on to offer a listening ear, to be in their corner, save their life? These are our children, our siblings, our grandchildren, our neighbors. Urgent intervention is needed by social workers, mental health and medical staff. But they also desperately need support from people like you and me in their everyday lives.
The Terre Haute Pride Center stands ready to help us better understand. They are willing to listen respectfully to our questions, misgivings and concerns and to share their perspective. They work with individuals and families. They are available to speak to groups.
Come to the Terre Haute Pride Festival at ISU on September 16 to learn more about what the Pride Center has to offer. Learn how other businesses, religious and social organizations offer their support. You can contact the Pride Center by email: info@pridecenterterrehaute.org or by phone: (812- 244 -1329).
Let us create the kind of inclusive community where everyone is treated with dignity and where everyone’s gifts are welcomed. That could change the world as we know it.
— Cathy Allen; Marilyn Baker, SP; Donna Butler, SP; Ann Casper, SP; Karen Goehl; Vonda Monts; Lorraine Scheidler; Rosaline Secrest; Patty Thoms; Liz Tyler
Terre Haute
