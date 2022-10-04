To whomever has the best interest in the well-being of students, teachers and support staff of the Vigo County School Corp.
This should be a top priority to all Vigo County voters.
I am writhing in support of Clark Cowden, candidate for District 4 VCSC board.
Clark is the pastor at my church, Emanuel United Methodist and Northside United Methodist. Clark has been with us since 2015 and that may not seem like a long time to some people but it does not take a lifetime to recognize a man with the integrity, knowledge and a true interest in what is needed and the best for the whole community.
Several months ago, Clark started brain-storming sessions in our life center to give the people of Vigo County an opportunity to voice their concerns about any subject pertaining to Vigo County. It has been very successful and knowledgeable.
With Clark’s knowledge of community needs and diversity, he will definitely be an asset to the Vigo County School Board. Please vote.
— Judith A. Anderson
Retired Vigo County Commissioner
