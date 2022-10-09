Public schools are the choice of our family, all of whom are the products of public education. A social studies teacher, long ago, convinced me that public schools were basic to a successful democracy. She was right.
Therefore, when I was asked to support Clark Cowden in the District 4 VCSC board election, I agreed, but I needed to know more. This led to an hour meeting with Clark to learn more about his leadership experience and his feeling about diversity.
I was pleased to hear him say, "Public schools are not about teaching one religious belief. They must provide a community where all students and their families can learn to work together. School board members and the administration must listen to the community and its needs.
"And in turn, the school board and corporation need to be transparent to let parents (and grandparents) know what is happening in the schools."
Clark has toured the high schools; he knows they are in bad shape. He didn't offer a solution, but said we need to figure out what is the next step.
I like this kind of leadership. No one has perfect answers. As Clark said, "It will take a process of putting people together to accomplish these goals."
Basically Clark Cowden believes "leadership is the future" and I agree. His years of experience in listening to others and building trust will serve us well.
— Dorothy W. Jerse
Terre Haute
