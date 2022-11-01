I am writing to support the candidacy of Clark Cowden for the Vigo County School Corp. board.
Clark has demonstrated his support for the children of Vigo County with his personal involvement in endeavors which directly affect them, to include the desire to increase reading retention rates, and the quality upgrade of their physical school facilities. Clark also supports the full teaching of American history to our students throughout the entire school year. I believe he possesses the character and commitment needed to take the corporation to a brighter future for our children.
— Rev. Terry M. Clark
Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.