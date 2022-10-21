I am writing to encourage the election of Clark Cowden to the School Board. Clark is a very capable leader and encourager of those in the education system within our county. His regular participation at board meetings and public events is a very obvious sign that he cares and is willing to be a part of solutions to our education needs and not just a complainer of what has been wrong in the past. He will stand for character and integrity in leadership and be a valuable source of public information as your representative.
I want someone on the board who is not only able to evaluate what is in need of repair but also someone who will support what is good and positive. That is a rare combination that I believe needs our support. He has mine, I believe he should have yours also.
— Dr. Vince McFarland
Terre Haute
