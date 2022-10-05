I will be voting for Clark Cowden for District 4 School Board representative. This is why:
Clark will listen to us.
Clark will look for common ground, not waste time with fringe issues.
Clark will be kind and thoughtful with his words and actions.
I’ve come to these conclusions after getting to know Clark over the last few years. He has always demonstrated the above qualities, regardless of the circumstances.
There may be an occasion when I’ll disagree with a vote Clark casts, and that is OK. I will feel confident that he has come to that vote with integrity, and with a desire to do the greatest good for the greatest number of children in our community. That is the best any of us can ask for.
— Pat Goodwin
Terre Haute
