This year's school board election is extremely significant to our community. On several occasions and in many forums, candidates have shared their observations and viewpoints so that voters will be more informed as they enter the voting booths.
Earlier this fall, we had the opportunity to attend a forum of three very qualified school board candidates. We are excited to share why Clark Cowden will be one of the three who will have our vote. What impressed us the most from all three was their ability to address the critical issues without allowing references to the past to overtake the essential narrative of what is needed for our children's future. Clark was able to articulate our children's present needs and focus on ways to achieve those needs. To move forward, we need leaders who understand the importance of concentrating on what our students need and what is best for our community. The future of our community is interwoven with the future of our students and schools.
Clark has been active in staying in front of the issues that face our school board by frequently attending the school board meetings. In addition, he has energetically been involved in a broad spectrum of community events and activities. Clark Cowden not only shows concern for our schools, teachers, and students but has been actively working to constructively and compassionately improve them.
As a Senior Pastor of successful congregations, Clark has been a leader with vision and integrity. There are many roles and duties that this position requires, including, but not limited to, excelling in communication skills with all age groups; listening compassionately with an open mind; overseeing significant financial decisions; enlisting and maintaining a strong and diverse volunteer base; and directing capital campaigns related to building expansions, renovations, and debt reduction.
Our VCSC Board will benefit significantly from Clark's experience, passion for our community and youth, and ability to use his current skill set to work with other board members, administration, and, most importantly, families in our community.
We support Clark Cowden for Vigo County School Board and would like to encourage you to do the same.
— Eleanor and Tim Ramseier
Terre Haute
