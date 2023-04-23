I would like to encourage everyone to vote for my friend, Clark Cowden, for the Terre Haute City Council District 2 seat in the Democratic primary. Clark graduated from North High School, attended ISU and has a doctorate degree. He is my pastor and conducted my wife's funeral.
He has been deeply involved in our community in many ways. He knows how to listen to people. He believes that everybody counts or nobody counts. He will work to bring new jobs to our city. He will focus on improving our quality of life. He is a public servant who puts the community's needs before his own. He is smart and has a vision for our future. He has served on numerous boards and knows how to get things done. He knows how to manage finances and will help us live within our means, while attracting new investment.
Please vote for Clark Cowden for City Council.
— Larry Auler
Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.