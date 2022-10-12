When the county commissioners asked the council for the funds needed for infrastructure repairs and building maintenance, the council refused. Why?
The council said they wanted a list of all projects to be funded with ARP money, but I believe what they really wanted was a chance to make sure that their pet projects received some of these funds.
Why don't both the commissioners and council ask for public input instead of relying on their best judgment? I hope their answer comes soon before this fund expires and we still need to be able to receive bids in this time frame.
— Gary Broyles
Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.