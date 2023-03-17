It’s hard to believe the commissioners are still planning on giving American Rescue Plan Act money to ISU and Rose-Hulman. Almost $4 million dollars. I remember the previous election cycle where supposedly our schools were in such terrible shape the government tried to raise our property taxes. These are tied to our homes and if you can’t pay they take your home. Thank God we had the referendum and voted against that huge increase.
Interestingly, they’re not giving the $4 million to the Vigo County schools (one way or another) but to the colleges. Have you noticed ISU’s shiny new buildings lately? I think ISU, Rose and their foundations are doing fine. It’s our public schools that need help, especially since the government has decided to give public school money to private schools to draw students away from public schools.
And another thing that was upsetting was when Mr. Switzer said, “We don’t have to ask approval from the council, we are doing that as a courtesy.” Really! That doesn’t seem to represent the people of Vigo Country very well. Everything, from the bridge project on U.S. 41, the Mill dam destruction, the demolition of International Papers; all incurring more and more expenses, with no return; these seem to be decided with no regard to citizens' input. People are now saying it doesn’t matter what they want for Terre Haute. The mayor and the commissioners have already decided what they want and that’s that. How democratic of them.
— DJ Bland
Terre Haute
