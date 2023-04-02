Even though the commissioners have made a rushed “decision” to tear out Mill Dam, the County Council should not give them the money to destroy more history of Terre Haute.
The commissioners’ pious declarations that they would feel just terrible and responsible if anyone died are misleading. If that’s the case, shut down and tear out Hulman Links and Rea Park, the million-dollar golf courses we all pay for, because someone could trip and fall, get hit in the head with a golf ball or fall out of their carts and die.
What about the new expensive Griffin Bike Park. Biking is very dangerous. Someone could flip their bike and break their neck and die or be paralyzed. We should shut it down and tear it out.
Or the roads! Let’s shut down all the roads because people die on them and the commissioners would feel so terrible.
The dam has been there for nearly 200 years. That’s living history folks. It’s not going to collapse. The commissioners knee-jerk reaction didn’t consider alternatives. With them giving Rose-Hulman over half a million dollars of our Rescue Money, surely those geniuses at the college could come up with a plan to save the dam at a lower cost than destroying it.
The commissioners are not considering “The Law of Unintended Consequences.” What about the environmental aspects of tearing out the dam? Will that area become a huge flood plain after removal, destroying the homes along it? What about the wildlife? Has the EPA been contacted about this plan?
I implore the County Council to do everything they can to save Mill dam. Spend the money fixing it, not destroying it. We need our historical places.
— DJ Bland
North Terre Haute
