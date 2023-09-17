The Indiana Wildlife Federation (IWF) is joining the National Wildlife Federation and other state wildlife affiliates in urging Congress to swiftly enact a bipartisan legislative solution to ensure that schools can continue to access Department of Education funding for archery and hunter safety education.
Archery and hunter safety education programs are vital in teaching our youth about the importance of safety, conservation, and the outdoors. Unfortunately, new laws have put these programs at risk. The Safer Communities Act includes language that would prohibit the Department of Education from funding archery and hunter safety education programs. These programs are designed to teach safe usage of hunting equipment to our future Conservationists throughout our state.
The IWF is urging Congress to amend The Safer Communities Act to protect archery and hunter safety education programs funding. This bipartisan fix is supported by a wide range of organizations, including the National Rifle Association, the National Shooting Sports Foundation, National Wildlife Federation, and the Boy Scouts of America.
We urge Indiana’s congressional delegation to support the reinstatement of archery and hunter safety education in schools. We urge them to work with their colleagues to pass this important legislative fix and ensure that our youth have continued access to these vital programs.
The Indiana Wildlife Federation is a statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving Indiana’s wildlife and natural resources. The IWF works to protect and restore wildlife habitat, promote sustainable land and water management practices, and educate the public about the importance of wildlife conservation.
— Dan Boritt, executive director
Indiana wildlife Federation
Indianapolis
