Again the Trib-Star printed the annual trope of "Yes, Virginia," Santa Claus is real ... and a thousand years from now, he will make glad the heart of childhood. They think nothing can be, which is not comprehended by their little minds.
But then the little minds comprehend also the opposite character called: Alice (who lives forever also). Run, hide, fight, in a school drill. (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate).
In the Christmas season we have the mystical character Santa Claus as a nice kindness mechanism. But society seems to be enabling Alice to prevail as a un-kindness protection mechanism. Alice comes to stop the "bad guy" who seems to be everywhere.
Maybe we should just get real and say this is the time of year for kindness, as opposed the all-year project of having "Alice" deal with the "bad guy." We don't want to take away Santa's sleigh, but we'd like to take away the "bad guy's" weapons of mass destruction. Ten times ten thousand years from now, will Alice still be competing with Santa Claus? Huh?
— Bill Cain
Terre Haute
