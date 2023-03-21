The headline regarding property tax increases in the March 13 issue caught my eye. I have argued with Mr. Gardner and others about the spirit of the law versus the application of the law.
Some years back significant number citizens became very concerned about the rapid rise of property taxes in the state. The response from the legislative branch was to cap property taxes at 1, 2 and 3 percent respectively for individual homes, rental property and commercial property. The idea was to prevent runaway taxation of taxes on property.
No sooner than this was enacted the assessors throughout Indiana started raising taxes on the value of the land or lots the homes set on as they were not specifically included in the legislation. That was not enough to satisfy the governing agencies to meet their spending plans. We have come to the current state of circumstances that they now base to taxes on the assessed value of the property by the assessor.
Somehow I don’t think the fox should guard the henhouse. The assessed value of a property is very subjective and arbitrary. As I recall, California ran into this same dilemma when Prop 9 was enacted. Their solution was to stay with the caps regardless of market value until such property was sold. To the best of my knowledge this is still the case.
Here in Indiana our assessors chose to use comparable sales even though they may not be in the immediate area of the property in question. I would be much more in support of taxation that meets the definition of caps. All this seems to be a way of continuing a stream of revenue into the government without having a fair chance to protest the issue of property taxes.
Mr. Gardner states, “… assessments will rise across the board somewhere between 5 and15 percent.” I would suggest that the city and county could reduce their costs as part of the deal which never seems to occur. Regarding his comment that overall the county’s assessed valuation increased about 4.5 % “that it was not horrible” did he mean to imply that they should have been higher or lower? My guess is that higher is what he meant.
Call me a disgruntled taxpayer.
— Raymond Broshar
Terre Haute
