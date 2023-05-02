A new study published by the American Academy of Pediatrics brings to light the increasing issues with youth tobacco use. This study is the first since 2015 and it reveals some concerning statistics and some very possible solutions.
First, some statistics:
• Tobacco use continues to be the No. 1 preventable cause of death for all people, according to the CDC.
• Nearly 200 children take up smoking every day.
• In 2022, nearly 5% of middle school and 17% of high school students reported some form of current tobacco use.
• In 2021, about 11% of middle-schoolers and 34% of high school students said they had tried tobacco.
• Smoking rates are disproportionately higher in marginalized communities including Black, Hispanic and LGBTQ+.
• 40% of children are regularly exposed to secondhand smoke, primarily from a caregiver.
Traditionally, the plan to get children to stop tobacco use has been to tell them to “stop.” This ignores the fact that smoking is an addiction and a chronic medical disease. Proper intervention in the form of behavioral therapy, nicotine replacement therapy and other forms of counseling is required. Punishment will not have any effect.
Children should be informed about the dangers of tobacco use and e-cigarettes in elementary school. From their caregivers, from their physicians and from the school system. If a priority is not made on helping children keep from starting in the first place, the work to get them to quit will just get harder.
The AAP also recommends raising the tobacco tax rate as high prices have been shown to be an effective deterrent for young users. Federally, the tax hasn’t been raised in 14 years. Here in Indiana, the last increase was in 2007 and we currently rank 39th nationally in tobacco tax rate. Despite repeated efforts to increase the tax, the legislature refuses to act.
In April, the FDA proposed eliminating flavored cigars and menthol cigarettes. They are particularly popular with youth because they mask the unpleasant flavors of tobacco products. Because of the aggressive tobacco lobby, this is unlikely to get any traction. But studies have shown that these products are more attractive to new users and make it harder to quit.
The bottom line is that until we make this a healthcare priority, more and more children will start using tobacco and vape products, get addicted and face serious health issues possibly for life. When will it be important enough?
— Shannon Giles
Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coordinator
CASY
