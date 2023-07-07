Letter:
To those who waited and worked: Thank you.
The storm that ripped through Indiana June 29 proved to be one of the most devastating to ever hit Duke Energy's Indiana system, and Terre Haute was Ground Zero in terms of impacts in our service area. It was followed by multiple waves of storms for several days that added to the destruction.
Approximately 330,000 power outages on our Indiana system occurred as more than 150 miles of power lines and more than 200 utility poles succumbed to the storms' violent winds. Only the far-reach of Hurricane Ike in 2008 caused more damage in our Indiana service area.
We're grateful to our customers who waited patiently for their power to be restored. Storms are rarely convenient, disrupting evenings, holidays and weekends. However, they also have a way of bringing out the best in our communities. We had brought in more than 1,000 additional workers to supplement our statewide labor force, and when they needed lodging, institutions such as Indiana State University and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology opened their campuses. The Terre Haute Regional Airport and Vigo County's North High School also provided the staging areas for our crews and their equipment.
To those line workers, damage assessors, vegetation crews, call center representatives and others both at home in Indiana and outside our service area, thank you for your long hours and dedication. When it was most needed, you stepped up for your communities. Thank you also to the county commissioners, mayor, local state legislators, city and county police, emergency management and the county sheriff for your role in getting roads cleared and keeping residents informed. As always, you answered the call for help.
As we put this storm in the record books and hope not to repeat it soon, we will long remember the way our communities and employees came together to respond.
— Stan Pinegar, President
Duke Energy Indiana
— Rick Burger
Government and Community Relations Manager
Terre Haute
Duke Energy Indiana
