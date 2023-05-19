The United States Constitution differentiates between the concept of people and person in the application of constitutional rights. According to Black's Law Dictionary, the definition of "people" involves a collective and political sense, which includes citizens of a state or nation who are invested with power for political purposes.
To contrast, "person," as the individual, is possessed of specific legal rights, and in whom is mandated with the responsibility to comply with laws of the sovereign. Notwithstanding to those who may opine person and people under the Constitution is the same, these individuals are categorically wrong.
The First Amendment heralds the people's right to peaceably assemble to petition government for a redress of grievance; Second, Ninth, and 10th amendments likewise are collective constructs.
In contrast, personal rights are incorporated as a part of the Third, Fourth, Fifth, Sixth, Eighth, 13th and 14th amendments.
Categorically, the Second Amendment, as to the people, was solely designed by the Framers for members of the militia in order for these frontiersmen to justify keeping and bearing arms during those expansionary days of America as a nascent nation.
Unequivocally, the meaning of the amendment has been convoluted throughout the years by America's firearms industry. In the meantime, mass shooting and casualty events throughout the United States now number 225 given Monday's Farmington, N.M., massacre.
— Earl Beal
Terre Haute
