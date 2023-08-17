We want the Terre Haute community to know that good folks still exist. The newly formed Village Collective is eternally grateful to have encountered so many of them this summer, in preparation for our first-ever cultural immersion camp.
Organizations and caring people took a chance on the vision of two single moms and supported the dream in every way possible. Folks stepped up and provided Black and biracial middle-school students with the opportunity to learn about their own culture along with numerous examples of Black excellence throughout Vigo County. As if that wasn’t enough, they experienced what allyship in action looked like as well!
The Village Collective would like to publicly honor the following entities:
• 14th & Chestnut Community Center, Sophisticated Phresh, The Classic Man;
• The TH Black Panther Party, Rethink, ISU Scott College of Business, Whit & Wil Marketing;
• Charles E. Brown African American Cultural Center, Arts Illiana, Styles4Life.org;
• In-Time Creative Counseling, The Vigo Co. Public Library, 3.14 Restaurant, Sodexo Catering;
• Qdoba Restaurant, Brandon Sakbun for Mayor, Global Perspectives Culture Co., Terri McGee;
• 2nd Missionary Baptist Church, Student Health Promotions of ISU, The Skyline Club, Hiawatha Garrett;
• Ervin Tyler, Walter “Skip” Bell, Mustafa Sharif-Ali, Shikha Bhattacharyya, Camille Wallace-Brown;
• Pastor J. Barleston, Pastor T. Clark, Diana Hart, Peggy Joyner, Chante Wilcox, The KIDS!;
• Dallas Wilson, Theresa White, LaDonna Partida York, Dean Terry Daughtery.
A special thanks to Nichelle Campbell-Miller and Teddy Brewer for being with us every step of the way. We won’t say “We couldn’t have done it” because God made sure we knew he was in control. This is only the beginning because we have every intention of reviving the work Charles T. Hyte began for minoritized youth so many years ago in Vigo County through the Village Collective. It’s for the culture.
Thank you for believing that WE could be the change we wish to see.
— Valerie Hart-Craig and Kimberly McMurray
Co-Founders, “The Village”
Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.