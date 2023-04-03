This is in response to Connor Howard's letter about kids in competitive sports.
While I agree with everything he said, he forgot a key factor for the child to have a positive experience — the coaches and parents over the last few years.
i have coached a couple of summer recreational basketball teams. I once saw a parent argue a bad call on the court with the ref until the police were called.
Another parent moment was a father who told me he could coach the team better than me. I told him that is fine if he believes that, then tale a team and get involved.
— Mike Travelstead
Terre Haute
