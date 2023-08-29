Here are my thoughts regarding the risk of CO2 from the WVR Carbon Sequestration Project: A significant earthquake could cause CO2 leakage at the injection site. This leakage could kill or injure people if in large amounts. And it may make more heat waves like our current one.
This Carbon Sequestration seems dangerous to me. Note that the 1811-1812 New Madrid Quake was magnitude 7.2-8.2. That is the strongest quake east of the Rockies, ever. FEMA has estimated a similar quake today would cause catastrophic damage across seven states. The 1812 quake caused general ground warping, ejections, fissuring, severe landslides, and caving of stream banks. It caused the creation of Reelfoot Lake and temporary waterfalls on the Mississippi.
Please do not risk the danger of a catastrophic quake releasing massive amounts of CO2 in our area. Build the plant in a safer zone.
— Bill Cain
Terre Haute
