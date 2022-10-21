It is with pleasure that we write this letter in support of Mark Clinkenbeard, a candidate for Vigo County commissioner. We have known Mark both professionally and personally.
We hired Mark’s Construction Company twice to do significant remodels of our homes. The quality of work was excellent, but the more important thing was the honesty and integrity that he brought to the projects.
Mark has a vision and a passion for Vigo County. His small business experience, leadership ability and enthusiasm would most certainly benefit our community.
We encourage you to vote for Mark Clinkenbeard on Nov. 8.
Rex and Carla Henry
Terre Haute
