My wife, Gail, and I are supporting Mark Clinkenbeard for Vigo County commissioner. There is a reason why Mark has been named Home Builder of the Year and Remodeler of the Year in the past and is one of the most sought-after home builders in our community. He has done quality work for his customers over the last 26 years and has treated people right. In 2021, he was named the Affiliate of the Year by the Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors.
Mark has a passion for improving Vigo County. Even before Mark's serious accident in the spring of 2020, you could sometimes find Mark along the highway near his home in Riley picking up trash. The support that Mark received from this community after his accident made him even more eager to get involved and do whatever he can to make Vigo County a better place than it already is to live and work. His goal is to help bring more and more economic development to Vigo County so that there is more opportunity for young people that would prefer to stay here rather than move away to pursue their careers and raise their families.
Having knowledge and experience in both construction and small business is perfect for the role of Vigo County commissioner. The commissioners help make decisions regarding matters of construction for county government on a regular basis. And Mark understands how valuable small business owners and their employees are to Vigo County. He is eager to work with local small businesses to help them grow and increase economic opportunity here.
I first met Mark about 20 years ago when he joined the Board of Directors at Riley Recreation League, which administers baseball and softball for kids from T-ball through middle school age. I could tell from Mark's first board meeting that he would be a mover and shaker within the organization, and he certainly was. Mark devoted hours and hours physically working at the ballpark to improve the facility. He also coached, umpired, sponsored teams, as well as the annual golf outing. The organization grew to the point that we were serving over 800 kids each spring.
We had growing pains, but the hours and money that Mark devoted to the program only increased as the program itself grew. Mark's judgment in our board meetings was always decisive and his decisions were sound. Ultimately, Mark served two years as president of the organization during a period of rapid and substantial growth of the program. Later, Mark coached with my brother, John, and later with me, in the Wayne Newton Post 346 American Legion baseball program. He continues his financial support of Post 346 baseball today. He's also a major sponsor of ISU athletics, not to mention a huge Sycamore fan.
Mark has the ability to make tough decisions, and do so without alienating those on the other side of an issue. Very few people have this talent, and this ability will serve all of us well as Mark makes decisions as a member of the executive branch of Vigo County as a county commissioner. Gail and I know Mark's heart and what he stands for, and we know that he will always put what's best for his community first. This is the best one can ask for in a local government leader.
We ask for your vote for Mark Clinkenbeard for commissioner. He's asking for the opportunity to put his knowledge, experience and dedication to work in the public sector in this community. He will do us all proud.
— Tim Hayes
Terre Haute
